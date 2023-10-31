Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 387: Prize Money Details for 31 October

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 387 for today has been declared on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries Department: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants can download and check the complete result PDF after 4 pm to check important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and other Kerala Lottery Sambad details.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. The first winner of Sthree Sakthi SS 387 will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 387: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 387 for Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Note: All the winners of Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 387 result for Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 387 against the draw date of 31/10/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
