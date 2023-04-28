Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 326 Result at 3 PM; Check Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 326 draw is set to be declared today, Friday, 28 April 2023, for all interested participants who bought the tickets. It is important to remember that the live result of the lottery sambad today will be announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw on Friday are advised to keep a close eye on the live result announcement and go through the list of winners properly.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 326 on Friday, 28 April 2023, can be downloaded from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the draw today should check the live result announcements and download the PDF as well. It is important to go through the list of winners carefully and claim the prize.