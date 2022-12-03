Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Karunya KR 578 Declared Today; Latest Updates Here

The Kerala Lottery Sambad result for Karunya KR 578 draw is released today, on Saturday, 3 December 2022. Lottery participants can download the lottery sambad result from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the live result at 3 pm on the website. Participants should be alert and go through the live results to see if they are one of the winners. The Karunya KR draw result is released every Saturday by the department.

To know in detail about the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 578 result today, on Saturday, one must check the website - keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF list will be available for download after 4 pm on the same website. Anybody can download the result PDF because they do not need to enter any details. Check the numbers carefully.