ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 22 April 2023: You can download the Karunya KR 598 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 draw is declared today, Saturday, 22 April 2023. You can check the live lottery sambad result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala only. All participants are advised to visit keralalotteries.com to check the result and go through the list of lucky winners for today carefully. It is important to note that the winners of the draw receive huge cash prizes after they submit their lottery tickets.

You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 on Saturday, 22 April, after 4 pm. It is important to remember that while the live lottery results are announced at 3 pm, the PDFs are released after 4 pm on the same official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants must go through all the announcements mentioned online today.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs
ADVERTISEMENT

The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds weekly lottery draws for interested people who wish to win huge cash prizes. Among all the contestants, the one who secures the first position in the draw receives the highest amount. However, you must submit your tickets on time to win the money.

The department releases the Karunya KR lottery sambad result every Saturday. You should stay alert on Saturday if you buy the Karunya KR sambad tickets.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 598 Prize Money: List Here

Participants can go through the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 598 draw prize money list for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List
ADVERTISEMENT
Consolation prize winners can claim a prize amount of Rs 8,000 from the State Lottery Department after submitting their lottery tickets.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 598 Today: Steps to Download

Here are the easy steps people should follow if they wish to download the Kerala lottery sambad result today for Karunya KR 598 on Saturday, 22 April:

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.

  • Find the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 598 active result link for today.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the active link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF.

  • Download the lottery result from the official website.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 46 Result Out; How To Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 46 Result Out; How To Download PDF

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×