Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Fifty Fifty FF 29 Declared Today; Know Prize List

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw is declared today, Wednesday, 21 December 2022, at 3 pm. Participants can check the live results of the lottery sambad on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries for interested people who want to win huge prize amounts. The department declares the live result first and then the PDF is out for those who want to download it for a proper view.

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw on Wednesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today cannot check the result PDF before the scheduled date. They must stay alert when the live result is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.