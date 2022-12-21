Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Fifty Fifty FF 29 Declared Today; Know Prize List
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of the Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw on Wednesday is Rs 1 crore.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw is declared today, Wednesday, 21 December 2022, at 3 pm. Participants can check the live results of the lottery sambad on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries for interested people who want to win huge prize amounts. The department declares the live result first and then the PDF is out for those who want to download it for a proper view.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw on Wednesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today cannot check the result PDF before the scheduled date. They must stay alert when the live result is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala weekly lotteries help a few lucky winners to win huge prize amounts but they have to submit their lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department.
One must check the prize money details daily and also go through the other announcements made by the department on their official website for participants to stay informed.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 29 Draw Today: Prize Money
Here are the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 29 draw prize money details that you should note down if you are participating on Wednesday, 21 December:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
These are all the prize money amounts you should know if you are participating in the draw on Wednesday or interested to participate in the future.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 29 PDF Today
Participants can take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 29 today, on Wednesday, 21 December 2022:
Go to the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 29 lottery result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on the device where you are browsing the result.
Go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF properly and verify your ticket for today.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
