Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 28 To Be Out; Know Details

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 28, on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, will be declared at 3 pm today. These weekly lotteries are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala and the lottery result PDF is released on the website, keralalotteries.com. The participants can check the results of the lucky draw here and the winners are requested to download the result and check the list of winning numbers carefully.

The participants can download the PDF for the Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 28, on Wednesday after 4 pm. You can also check the latest details about the weekly lotteries on the official website and go through the prize money list of the lottery draw.