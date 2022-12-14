Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 28 To Be Out; Know Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of the Fifty Fifty FF 28 lottery draw is Rs 1 crore on Wednesday.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 28, on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, will be declared at 3 pm today. These weekly lotteries are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala and the lottery result PDF is released on the website, keralalotteries.com. The participants can check the results of the lucky draw here and the winners are requested to download the result and check the list of winning numbers carefully.
The participants can download the PDF for the Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 28, on Wednesday after 4 pm. You can also check the latest details about the weekly lotteries on the official website and go through the prize money list of the lottery draw.
The lottery draw takes place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can go through the list of winning numbers online.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the result of the lottery draw at 3 pm and the complete PDF is available after 4 pm.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 28: Prize Money Details
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 28 prize money for today, Wednesday, 14 December:
First prize: Rs 1 crore
Second prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth prize: Rs 500
Seventh prize: Rs 100
Winners of the Kerala Lotteries must claim the prize money from the department on time.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Fifty Fifty FF 28 Result PDF
Here are the steps participants should know while downloading the Kerala Lottery Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 28:
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that reads the 'Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 28 Result link' on the homepage.
The result PDF for Wednesday, 14 December will be displayed on your screen.
You can check the list of winning numbers on the PDF carefully.
You can download the result PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning numbers to have a better look at it.
