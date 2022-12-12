Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Win Win W 697 Declared; Check Prize Money

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery sambad result for Win Win W 697 today, on Monday, 12 December 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery draw should stay alert and check the live result on time. They are requested to go through the list of winners carefully to see if they have won any prize amount. One can check the Kerala lottery Win Win W live result on keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala Lottery sambad result for Win Win W 697 can be downloaded after 4 pm, on Monday. The website to check and download the lottery result is the same - keralalotteries.com. You can also go through the lottery draw rules and other details if you want to participate. The result of the Win Win W draw is declared every Monday.