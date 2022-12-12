Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Win Win W 697 Declared; Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12 December 2022: Download Win Win W 697 result from keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery sambad result for Win Win W 697 today, on Monday, 12 December 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery draw should stay alert and check the live result on time. They are requested to go through the list of winners carefully to see if they have won any prize amount. One can check the Kerala lottery Win Win W live result on keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery sambad result for Win Win W 697 can be downloaded after 4 pm, on Monday. The website to check and download the lottery result is the same - keralalotteries.com. You can also go through the lottery draw rules and other details if you want to participate. The result of the Win Win W draw is declared every Monday.
The Kerala weekly lotteries are conducted by the State Lottery Department. The results of the lottery draws are declared at a fixed time for participants to check the winning numbers.
As per the lottery rules, winners of the lottery sambad draws have to submit their tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration otherwise they will not be able to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 697: Prize Money List
Here is the prize money list for the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 697 draw on Monday:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The State Lottery Department of Kerala also gives out a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 to lucky winners.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Win Win W 697 Winners
The steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 697 on Monday are mentioned below:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Win Win W 697 Result today on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on the screen.
Check the lottery name and the winning numbers carefully.
Verify the numbers on the list with your ticket.
Download the lottery result PDF to take a better look at it whenever you are free.
