Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 734 Today; Check Prize Money List & Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Today, 4 September 2023: Go to keralalotteries.com to find the Win Win W 734 result link.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts the lucky draw for Win-Win every Monday and the results are declared at 3 PM on Monday. This week the Kerala Lottery result for Win-Win 734, 4 September 2023 will be released today. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant who secures the first position gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up random numbers of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw and the prize amount differs based on the ticket's position. You can check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.

List of Prize Money for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-734, 4 September 2023

The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN (W-734) on Monday, 4 September 2023:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 7th Prize: Rs 500

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The people who find their names as winners of the WIN-WIN (W-734) lottery draw will be able to claim their winning prizes only if they submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The participants must know that the tickets will be valid only for 30 days after the declaration of the results. You can check more details on the official website.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result For Win-Win (W-734), 4 September 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com

  2. On the home page, click on the "Lottery Result" button

  3. Then click on the 'Win-Win W-734 Result'

  4. A PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number

  5. Check the list and find your name to know if you have won the lottery

