Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here

The Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 result can be checked by following the below steps.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here
i

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Win Win W 728 Kerala lottery result for Monday, 24 July 2023. The winning numbers, live results and other important information on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 draw will be made available on the official website: keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards. The Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 728 result PDF will be issued after 4 pm on the website.

Check this space regularly to get the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draws.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 on 24 July: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 728 today.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Win Win W 728 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 Result Today?

  • Visit the website, keralalotteries.com.

  • Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.

  • Click on the direct link of the Kerala lottery results.

  • Select the Win Win W 728 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 24/07/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Published: 
