Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Win Win W 728 Kerala lottery result for Monday, 24 July 2023. The winning numbers, live results and other important information on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 draw will be made available on the official website: keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards. The Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 728 result PDF will be issued after 4 pm on the website.
Check this space regularly to get the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draws.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 on 24 July: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 728 today.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Win Win W 728 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 Result Today?
Visit the website, keralalotteries.com.
Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.
Click on the direct link of the Kerala lottery results.
Select the Win Win W 728 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 24/07/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
