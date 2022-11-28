Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 695 Result Declared Today; Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Win-Win W 695 result on 28 November can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com.
The Lottery Department of the Government of Kerala organizes a big lottery competition called the Kerala Lottery. The results of the weekly lotteries are released every day by the State Lottery Department. The Kerala lottery sambad for Win Win W 695 is declared today, on Monday, 28 November 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery draw must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know all the latest updates about the result.
The Kerala lottery sambad for Win Win W 695 can be downloaded on Monday after 4 pm from the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the lottery results at 3 pm daily. Participants must verify the numbers on the screen with their lottery tickets to check if they have won.
Only lucky winners are able to claim the prize amounts set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. As per the official rules, winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the prize money.
The winners who will not submit their lottery tickets within the last date cannot claim the prize amount. To know more about the rules, one can go through the official updates on the website - keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 695 Prize Money List: 28 November 2022
The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 695 prize money list for today, Monday, 28 November is mentioned here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Participants are requested to go through the winning numbers on the website carefully.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Win Win W 695 Result
The process to check the Kerala lottery result today, on Monday, 28 November 2022 is simple. Here are the steps to check Win Win W 695 draw result online:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Win Win W 695 result link on the homepage.
The PDF will display on your device.
Go through the list of winning numbers carefully.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website to take a better look at the winners.
