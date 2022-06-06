ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result For Win-Win W-671 Declared at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

Follow the steps to claim the prize money for Win-Win W- 671 Kerala Lottery Lucky Draw.

Kerala state lottery department conducted the lucky draw for Win-Win W-671 today on Monday, 6 June 2022 at 3 pm. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant who secured the first position will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state Government of Kerala. It was established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up some random numbers of the lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket’s position. Check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Prize Money

Here is the prize money for the winners of Win-Win W-671:

  1. First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

  2. Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

  3. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  4. Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

  5. Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  6. Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  7. Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  8. Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  9. Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Claim Prize For Win-Win W-671

  1. Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com

  2. In the middle of the homepage, click on the “Lottery Result” button.

  3. Then click on the 'Win-Win W-671 Result'.

  4. Then, a PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number.

  5. Check the list to know if you have the lottery.

