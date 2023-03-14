ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) Prize Money & Other Details

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 14 March 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the site after 3 pm.

At 4 pm, a PDF result file of the copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today, including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Let's check out the prize money details and the steps to claim it below.

Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) Prize Money

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) today on 14 March 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Download and Check STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) Result PDF

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) against the draw date of 14/03/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF copy for future reference.

