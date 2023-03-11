Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 592 Live Result Out; Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Today, 11 March 2023: Know how to download Karunya KR 592 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 592 sambad draw on Saturday, 11 March 2023, is announced at 3 pm for interested people. People who have bought the lottery tickets for today are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery sambad result and PDF will be available on the website on Saturday, for all interested participants eager to check the list of winners.
Participants are requested to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 592 PDF on Saturday, 11 March, as soon as it is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must keep checking the official website - keralalotteries.com for the latest updates and announcements. Participants will get to know all the details via the site.
The Karunya KR 592 Kerala lottery sambad will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram. The results are declared online for those who want to check the list of winners from their homes.
It is important to note that the Karunya KR draw results are released every Saturday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People participating in this particular draw must stay alert every Saturday.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 11 March 2023: Karunya KR 592 Prize Money
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 592 draw prize money list for Saturday, 11 March 2023, is stated below for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 for the draw today. Lucky winners can take the prize money by submitting their lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 592 PDF: How to Download
Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 592 draw PDF on Saturday, 11 March, online:
Go to the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 592 PDF on the homepage.
The Karunya KR result for today will display on the screen once you tap on the link.
Check the list of lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Download the PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the result if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.