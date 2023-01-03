ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 346 Result Declared; Check Latest Updates

Kerala Lottery Result: You can download Sthree Sakthi SS 346 draw result from keralalotteries.com on Tuesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 346 Result Declared; Check Latest Updates
i

The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 346 result is released on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala, keralalotteries.com. Participants in the lottery draw today should be alert when the live results are announced so they can check the list of winning numbers on time. It is crucial to know the winners for today to see who wins the prizes.

The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 346 result can be downloaded in the PDF format from the official website, keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm on Tuesday. Participants must thoroughly check the list of prize money before viewing the lottery sambad result on Tuesday. One should be extremely careful while verifying the ticket numbers on the list.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 700 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 700 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details
ADVERTISEMENT

People who are interested in taking part in the weekly lotteries should note that the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS draws are declared every Tuesday. Participants can buy the tickets and stay alert on Tuesday to view the list of winning numbers.

The Kerala lottery draws help people win huge prizes if they are lucky. To claim the prize from the State Lottery Department, they simply need to watch out for the last date and ensure they submit the tickets by the deadline.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 346: Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 346 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, are stated here for our readers participating in the draw:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details
ADVERTISEMENT
This is the complete prize money information we have for our readers. More details are available on the official website.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 346 PDF Today

Take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi SS 346 draw on Tuesday, 3 January:

  • Go to the site, keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states "Sthree Sakthi SS 346 lottery result" on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will display on your screen, and you can check the list of winners for today.

  • Download the lottery result PDF on your device so you can go through it whenever you want.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 582 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Updates

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 582 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Updates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×