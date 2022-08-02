Kerala Lottery: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result: Check the prize money details for Sthree Sakthi SS 324 lottery today on keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 result is officially declared today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 324 on the website. The participants of the Kerala lottery draw should visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 draw. Participants should note that the lottery results is formally declared at 3 pm.
They should also know that the live results of the Kerala Lottery, Sthree Sakthi SS 324, is out at 3 pm today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The complete result PDF can be downloaded on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 lottery draw should be alert today. They must check the results carefully on the website.
The State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries regularly. The live results of the lotteries are declared at 3 pm on the website so that the participants can check the winning numbers.
The winners of the weekly lottery draw receive prize amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Prize Money List
Here is the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 prize list for today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Participants can learn how to claim the prize money by going through the details mentioned on keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Today: How To Check Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result online:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result option on the homepage.
The result will open on your device.
Go through the winning numbers mentioned on the Kerala Lottery Result.
Download the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result from the website.
If your lottery ticket number is there on the result, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to win the prize money.
