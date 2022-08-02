ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Check the prize money details for Sthree Sakthi SS 324 lottery today on keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details
i

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 result is officially declared today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 324 on the website. The participants of the Kerala lottery draw should visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 draw. Participants should note that the lottery results is formally declared at 3 pm.

They should also know that the live results of the Kerala Lottery, Sthree Sakthi SS 324, is out at 3 pm today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The complete result PDF can be downloaded on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 lottery draw should be alert today. They must check the results carefully on the website.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 679 Result Declared; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 679 Result Declared; Check Prize Money Details
ADVERTISEMENT

The State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries regularly. The live results of the lotteries are declared at 3 pm on the website so that the participants can check the winning numbers.

The winners of the weekly lottery draw receive prize amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Prize Money List

Here is the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 prize list for today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty-Fifty FF 10 Result Declared Today at 3 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty-Fifty FF 10 Result Declared Today at 3 PM
Participants can learn how to claim the prize money by going through the details mentioned on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Today: How To Check Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Winning Numbers

Here are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result online:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result option on the homepage.

  • The result will open on your device.

  • Go through the winning numbers mentioned on the Kerala Lottery Result.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result from the website.

If your lottery ticket number is there on the result, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to win the prize money.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya (KR 560) Result Declared; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya (KR 560) Result Declared; Check Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×