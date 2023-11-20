Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 November: Win Win W 744 Result Out; First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 744 draw on Monday, 20 November 2023, is declared after 3 pm on the official website. Interested participants who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can go through it on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to check the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala carefully. The lottery draw results are announced at a fixed time on the site by the department.
The Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 744 on Monday, 20 November, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm, on the same website - keralalotteries.com.
The Win Win W draw results are declared every Monday. You can take part in the lucky draws after buying the lottery sambad tickets before the result date. The result details are stated on the website so that it is easier for participants to go through them.
According to the rules of the draws set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents within thirty days from the result date. You have to follow the deadline if you want to receive the prize.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 744 Prize List for 20 November
Let's go through the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 744 prize money list for today, Monday, 20 November, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result, 20 November 2023: How to Download Win Win W 744 PDF
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 744 on Monday, 20 November 2023:
Go to - keralalotteries.com to find the active lottery result link.
Tap on the link that states "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 744 Result" under the lottery results section on the homepage.
The PDF file will open on your screen and you can verify the lottery numbers on the result with the numbers on your ticket.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the PDF.
Check the list of winners according to your convenience.
