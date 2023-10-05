Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 490 Result Out; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 490 was declared today, Thursday, 5 October 2023, after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala made the live result announcement on the official website, keralalotteries.com for all interested participants. You should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully to see if you are a lucky winner. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results daily in the afternoon on its website.

You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 490 on Thursday, 5 October 2023, after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should download the result PDF as soon as it is released by the State Lottery Department to go through the list of lucky winners properly. Anybody can buy the tickets to participate in the draws.