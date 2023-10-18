Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 69 Result Declared on 18 October; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 69 sambad is formally announced today, Wednesday, 18 October 2023. You can check the list of lucky winners only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated now and you should keep tracking it if you participated in the draw today. Verify each number on the result with the number on your lottery ticket to see if you have won the draw.

Winners of the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 69 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Before claiming the money, you should download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com, which will be available after 4 pm today. Stay alert to know the latest details.