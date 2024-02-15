Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 509 Prize Money on 15 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN Result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the live result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 509 today on 15 February 2024 on the official website, keralalotteries.com. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. Participants would be able to check important details like prize money, common numbers, and winning numbers from the Kerala Lottery PDF. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the Department of Kerala State Lotteries.

The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 80,00,000. The second winner will get an amount of Rs Rs 10,00,000. The overall winning amount varies among all the winners. A 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission is applicable to the winning prize.