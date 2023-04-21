Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 325 sambad is formally declared today, Friday, 21 April 2023, at 3 pm, on the official website for participants to check if they have won the draw. The live lottery result is displayed on the website - keralalotteries.com and participants should go through them carefully. The ones who are not participating in the lottery sambad today can also go through the list of winning numbers by visiting the website.
Participants should also note that the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 325 on Friday, 21 April, will be declared in a PDF form after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com for the PDF and download it as soon as possible. Participants are advised to save a copy of the result PDF for their convenience.
For those who are new to the lottery sambad system, it is important to remember that the results of the Nirmal NR draw are released every Friday. You have to stay alert on Friday if you are buying the tickets for the Nirmal NR sambad.
The first prize winners can claim the highest prize money if they submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala by the last date. All winners get thirty days to submit their tickets and other documents to the lottery department if they want their prize money.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 325 on 21 April 2023: Prize List
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 325 sambad prize money list for Friday, 21 April 2023:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result, 21 April 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 325 PDF
Participants can go through the step-by-step process to check the Kerala lottery sambad result for Nirmal NR 325 today, Friday, 21 April:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 325 result link on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR result PDF for today will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy on your device.
You can check the list of winners below each prize money whenever you have time.
