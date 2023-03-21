ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) on 21 March: Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357): The prize money of first winner is Rs 75,00,000. Read more below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) on 21 March: Check Prize Money Here
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-357) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file of STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-357) lottery draw will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Let's read about the prize money details and the steps to claim it below.

Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357): Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) today on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Download and Check STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) Result PDF

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-357) against the draw date of 21/03/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF copy for future reference.

