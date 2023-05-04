Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 468 PDF Today; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 468 is officially announced today, Thursday, 4 May 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad today can check the live result announcement now on the website - keralalotteries.com. For those who do not know, the Kerala lottery sambad draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body. One must take note of all the important updates on Thursday and stay informed.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 468 PDF will be available to interested participants after 4 pm. Everyone should keep checking and updating the website - keralalotteries.com for the lottery sambad PDF. Participants are advised to go through the rules and other important details decided by the lottery department before taking part in the daily draws to win rewards.