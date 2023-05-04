ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 468 PDF Today; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 468 Result: You can download the PDF from keralalotteries.com on 4 May 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 468 is officially announced today, Thursday, 4 May 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad today can check the live result announcement now on the website - keralalotteries.com. For those who do not know, the Kerala lottery sambad draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body. One must take note of all the important updates on Thursday and stay informed.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 468 PDF will be available to interested participants after 4 pm. Everyone should keep checking and updating the website - keralalotteries.com for the lottery sambad PDF. Participants are advised to go through the rules and other important details decided by the lottery department before taking part in the daily draws to win rewards.

Those who are interested to take part in the Karunya Plus KN lottery draws are requested to stay alert on Thursday. The results of this lottery sambad are announced every Thursday by the department.

People like to take part in the draws because they have the chance to win huge cash prizes. However, participants will not receive any reward if they do not follow the rules and deadlines of the lottery sambad.

According to the rules set by the department, all winners have to submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department after the results are out. They have thirty days to submit the important documents.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 468: Prize List for 4 May 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 468 draw prize money details for Thursday, 4 May 2023, are stated below:

  • First Prize Amount: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize Amount: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Amount: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Amount: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Amount: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Amount: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Amount: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 468 PDF

Let's take a look at the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for Karunya Plus KN 468 on Thursday:

  • Check the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the Karunya Plus KN 468 active result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open on your device.

  • You can go through the lottery sambad winners on the website or download the PDF to your device.

Published: 
