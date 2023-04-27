Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 467 Result Out; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 467 on Thursday, 27 April 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on keralalotteries.com for people to check the list of lucky winners from anywhere they want. It is important for participants to stay alert during the live result announcement and go through the lucky lottery ticket numbers properly. Everyone should stay updated about the result.
As per the official details announced by the lottery department, the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 467 on Thursday, 27 April, can be downloaded from the official website after 4 pm. People who are participating in the draw today should check the live result on time and download the PDF file from keralalotteries.com when released.
The first prize winners of the lottery draw today must claim their money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala on time. It is important to note that winners have to follow a process to claim the prize money from the department.
Everyone should submit their lottery tickets, lottery-winning proof, personal documents, and passport-size photographs to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date to receive the prize.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 467: Prize Money for 27 April 2023
Here is the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 467 prize money list for today, Thursday, 27 April 2023, for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Anybody can participate in the lottery sambad draws held by the department. You have to buy the lottery tickets before the draws are held on the scheduled dates.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 467 PDF
Let's take a look at the easy steps that participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Karunya Plus KN 467 on Thursday:
Visit the lottery department page - keralalotteries.com.
Find the Karunya Plus KN 467 active result link and tap on it.
The result PDF file will open on your device when you click on the link.
Download the Karunya Plus KN result from the website.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers whenever you want.
Take a printout of the lottery PDF if you want.
