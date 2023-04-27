Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 467 Result Out; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 467 on Thursday, 27 April 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on keralalotteries.com for people to check the list of lucky winners from anywhere they want. It is important for participants to stay alert during the live result announcement and go through the lucky lottery ticket numbers properly. Everyone should stay updated about the result.

As per the official details announced by the lottery department, the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 467 on Thursday, 27 April, can be downloaded from the official website after 4 pm. People who are participating in the draw today should check the live result on time and download the PDF file from keralalotteries.com when released.