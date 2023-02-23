ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 February 2023: Download Karunya Plus KN 458 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 458 draw is officially released today, Thursday, 23 February 2023 on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the live lottery sambad result at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for everyone. Participants of the draw are requested to keep an eye on the latest announcements. They are advised to check the result properly and download the PDF as soon as it is released.

As per the latest details available online, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 458 today, Thursday, 23 February, after 4 pm. First, the participants should go through the live result and then download the PDF online. It is important for everyone to stay alert to know the winners.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 38 Draw Result Out; Know Latest Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 38 Draw Result Out; Know Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN results are announced every Thursday by the State Lottery Department. One should know the lottery names and other details correctly before participating in the draws.

Many people participate in the weekly lottery draws but only a few lucky winners can claim the money. You have to submit your lottery sambad tickets within thirty days from the result date to receive the prize.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: Karunya Plus KN 458 Prize Money for 23 February 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 458 prize money list for Thursday is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

You must claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department only. Check the official website to know the right details and the prize-claiming process.

Also Read

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Check First Prize

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Check First Prize
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sambad Draws: Complete List of Names

Let's take a look at the names of the Kerala lottery sambad draws here and the days on which they are released:

  • Monday: Win Win W draw

  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad

  • Wednesday: Fifty Fifty FF draw

  • Thursday: Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad

  • Friday: Nirmal NR draw

  • Saturday: Karunya KR sambad

  • Sunday: Akshaya AK lottery sambad

You can download the lottery sambad results from keralalotteries.com by clicking on the active links mentioned on the homepage. Download the result PDF of the Karunya Plus KN 458 draw today, Thursday, 23 February, and check the details.
Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Result Out; Check the Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Result Out; Check the Details

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×