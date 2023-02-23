Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 February 2023: Download Karunya Plus KN 458 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 458 draw is officially released today, Thursday, 23 February 2023 on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the live lottery sambad result at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for everyone. Participants of the draw are requested to keep an eye on the latest announcements. They are advised to check the result properly and download the PDF as soon as it is released.
As per the latest details available online, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 458 today, Thursday, 23 February, after 4 pm. First, the participants should go through the live result and then download the PDF online. It is important for everyone to stay alert to know the winners.
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN results are announced every Thursday by the State Lottery Department. One should know the lottery names and other details correctly before participating in the draws.
Many people participate in the weekly lottery draws but only a few lucky winners can claim the money. You have to submit your lottery sambad tickets within thirty days from the result date to receive the prize.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: Karunya Plus KN 458 Prize Money for 23 February 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 458 prize money list for Thursday is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You must claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department only. Check the official website to know the right details and the prize-claiming process.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Draws: Complete List of Names
Let's take a look at the names of the Kerala lottery sambad draws here and the days on which they are released:
Monday: Win Win W draw
Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad
Wednesday: Fifty Fifty FF draw
Thursday: Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad
Friday: Nirmal NR draw
Saturday: Karunya KR sambad
Sunday: Akshaya AK lottery sambad
You can download the lottery sambad results from keralalotteries.com by clicking on the active links mentioned on the homepage. Download the result PDF of the Karunya Plus KN 458 draw today, Thursday, 23 February, and check the details.
