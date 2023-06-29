Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 476 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 476 draw is scheduled to be released today, Thursday, 29 June 2023, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result on the website after 3 pm. All concerned participants should be alert if they want to know the list of lucky winners for Thursday. Everyone should stay informed and check the latest announcements available online.
As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 476 sambad today, Thursday, 29 June 2023, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets for today must download a copy of the lottery sambad result so they can go through the lucky winners whenever they have time.
People should go through the lottery schedule and the result timings before participating in the draws. The Karunya Plus KN draws are held every Thursday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Lucky winners can claim prize money from the department if they follow all the rules and submit their tickets on time. It is important to note that the selected winners must submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result date if they want the money.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 476 Prize Money for 29 June 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 476 prize money list for today, Thursday, 29 June, here:
First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 476 Sambad: Steps to Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 476 sambad result today, Thursday, 29 June 2023:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 476 draw link today.
The result PDF for Karunya Plus KN sambad will display on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money stated on the result PDF properly.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the PDF to your device.
You can also save a hard copy of the lottery sambad PDF with yourself.
