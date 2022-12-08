Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 449 Declared Today; Know How To Download
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN 449 draw is Rs 80,00,000.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 449 draw is released at 3 pm on Thursday, 8 December 2022. Participants of the lottery sambad draw must keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. They can check and download the lottery result from the website. People can also read the lottery rules on the aforementioned website before participating in the draw.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 449 on Thursday can be downloaded only after 4 pm. Participants can check the live results before the PDF is released. As per the official schedule followed by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad result are declared every Thursday. Participants should stay alert if they want to know who are the winners.
The Kerala Lottery winners receive massive prize amounts from the department if they claim it on time. One has to submit the right documents to the department within the last date, which is thirty days from the result declaration date.
You will not receive any prize money from the lottery department if you miss the last date. Winners are requested to stay alert and contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala as soon as possible.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 449 Prize Money List
The Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 449, prize money list for Thursday, 8 December, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
You can take a look at the complete list of prize money on the official website of the lottery department. The lottery sambad live results are released at 3 pm everyday for participants to know the list of lucky winning numbers.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to check the Kerala Lottery sambad result daily online:
Visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that stated Kerala Lottery Result on the homepage. Tap on the Karunya Plus KN result link on Thursday.
Download the lottery result from the official website to take a look at the winning numbers.
Go through the list whenever you are free.
