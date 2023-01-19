Kerala Lottery Result: X’Mas New Year Bumper BR 89 Declared Today; Know Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery Result for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 today, Thursday, 19 January 2023. Participants who have bought the X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 lottery tickets are requested to stay alert on Thursday. According to the latest official details announced by the department, the lottery result is declared after 2 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com for all participants eagerly waiting to check the winners.

The Kerala Lottery Result for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 draw on Thursday can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the prize money for each draw is quite high. Only a few lucky winners can claim the prize money so you have to be alert while checking the result.