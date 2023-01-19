Kerala Lottery Result: X’Mas New Year Bumper BR 89 Declared Today; Know Details
Kerala Lottery Today: Download X’Mas New Year Bumper BR 89 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com today, 19 January.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery Result for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 today, Thursday, 19 January 2023. Participants who have bought the X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 lottery tickets are requested to stay alert on Thursday. According to the latest official details announced by the department, the lottery result is declared after 2 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com for all participants eagerly waiting to check the winners.
The Kerala Lottery Result for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 draw on Thursday can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the prize money for each draw is quite high. Only a few lucky winners can claim the prize money so you have to be alert while checking the result.
The Kerala lottery X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 draw will help winners to take back home huge prize money. Winners have to submit their tickets to the department within thirty days to take the prize money.
Along with the lottery draw ticket, one has to submit important documents as well. To know more about the prize-claiming process, participants are requested to check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Today: X’Mas New Year Bumper BR 89 Prize Money for 19 January
The Kerala Lottery Today X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 prize money details for Thursday, 19 January, are mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 16 crore
Second Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 3000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1000
This is the complete prize money list that you should know if you are participating in the lottery draw today.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download X’Mas New Year Bumper BR 89 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 draw on Thursday, 19 January:
Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the X’mas New Year Bumper BR 89 lottery result link on the homepage.
The lottery draw PDF will open on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers and verify with your number to see if you are one of the lucky winners for today.
Download the lottery result from the website for future reference.
