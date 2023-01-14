Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 584 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: You can download Karunya KR 584 PDF from keralalotteries.com today.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 584 draw will be declared today, on Saturday, 14 January 2023. According to the latest details, the lottery result will be released at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to be alert so they can go through the list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR draw. Lucky winners will get the huge prize money from the lottery department.
It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 584 PDF link on Saturday, will be activated after 4 pm. You must download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com whenever you are free to take a proper look at the list of winners for the day. One must stay updated with the lottery details.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR results are released every Saturday on the official website of the department. People must download the results on time if they are participating in the draws.
The live results are released at a particular time. People who are unable to view the live results can download the PDF later on so they can go through the list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 584 Prize Money: List Here
Here are the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 584 prize money details for today, Saturday, 14 January:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Take note of the prize details if you are participating in the draw today and download the result on time, which is after 4 pm.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya KR 584 PDF
Take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 584 on Saturday:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 584 result on the homepage.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website.
Check the list of winning numbers on the result carefully.
Take a printout of the lottery result if required, for your reference.
You can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know more about the draws that are conducted every day. You can also take a look at the list of lottery names on the website.
