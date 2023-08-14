The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 731 draw will be released today, Monday, 14 August 2023, for all excited participants. People who bought the tickets are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the site - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw today and it will announce the live result at 3 pm on the aforementioned site. You can take a look at the winners during the live result announcement.
Once the live result announcement is over, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 731 today, Monday, 14 August, in a PDF form on the same website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad PDF is expected to be available around 4 pm and you must download a copy to your device.
Apart from the participants, anybody interested to view the winners for today can download the lottery sambad result. You do not have to provide any personal details or ticket numbers to take a look at the lottery ticket numbers.
One can also go through the rules of the lottery draw online and then participate in the sambad. You must note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the draws daily on the website.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 731 Prize Money for 14 August 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 731 prize list for today, Monday, 14 August 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 731 Result: How to Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Win Win W 731 result PDF today, Monday, 14 August, online:
Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, find the result tab and click on the Kerala lottery Win Win W 731 link.
The result PDF file will open on your device when you tap on the link.
Check the lottery number below each prize properly and verify with the number on your Win Win ticket.
Download a copy of the result PDF and save it to your device for the future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)