The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 731 draw will be released today, Monday, 14 August 2023, for all excited participants. People who bought the tickets are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the site - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw today and it will announce the live result at 3 pm on the aforementioned site. You can take a look at the winners during the live result announcement.

Once the live result announcement is over, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 731 today, Monday, 14 August, in a PDF form on the same website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad PDF is expected to be available around 4 pm and you must download a copy to your device.