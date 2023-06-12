Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 722 Result Today at 3 PM; Check Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 722 draw is scheduled to be released today, Monday, 12 June 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the live result at 3 pm, like every day. You can take a look at the live result announcement on the website and see if your lottery ticket number is present among the lucky winners on Monday. Stay alert while checking the winners.
Interested people can also download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 722 on Monday, 12 June, after 4 pm. You have to visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the lottery result link. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lottery sambads so that interested people can participate in them.
As per the official schedule released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the results for the Win Win W draws are announced every Monday. If you take part in the Win Win draw, you have to stay alert on Monday to know the lucky winners for the day.
The winners can claim prize money after the results are declared. They have to submit their lottery tickets and a few other documents to the lottery department within thirty days of the result announcement date.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 12 June 2023: Win Win W 722 Prize Money
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 722 prize money details for today, Monday, 12 June 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Win Win W 722 PDF
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 722 on Monday, 12 June:
Go to keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Tap on the active link that mentions the Kerala lottery Win Win W 722 result on the homepage.
Once the result page opens on your device, check the lottery ticket numbers and other details carefully.
Download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Monday from the website.
Save a copy of the result for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)