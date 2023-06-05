ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today: Win Win W 721 Prize Money and Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize of Win Win W 721 is Rs 75,00,000. Check more details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today: Win Win W 721 Prize Money and Winner List
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the Win Win W 721 Kerala lottery result today on Monday, 5 June 2023.

After 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draw today, lottery players should keep an eye on the aforementioned website.

After 4 pm onwards, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of Win Win W 721 in a PDF format, that can be easily downloaded from the website.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 604 Today Declared; Know How to Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 604 Today Declared; Know How to Download PDF
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721: Prize Money Details

The prize money of Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 today on Monday, 5 June is listed below.

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Note: To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 331 Live Result Declared Today; Know Prize List

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 331 Live Result Declared Today; Know Prize List
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721 Result Today?

To check the Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 result today for 5 June 2023, follow the below steps.

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.

  • List of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link.

  • Select the Win Win W 721 lottery/draw number next to the draw date — 5/06/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 472 Released Today; Know Prize List Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 472 Released Today; Know Prize List Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×