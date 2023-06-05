Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today: Win Win W 721 Prize Money and Winner List

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the Win Win W 721 Kerala lottery result today on Monday, 5 June 2023.
After 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draw today, lottery players should keep an eye on the aforementioned website.
After 4 pm onwards, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of Win Win W 721 in a PDF format, that can be easily downloaded from the website.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721: Prize Money Details
The prize money of Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 today on Monday, 5 June is listed below.
First prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Note: To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721 Result Today?
To check the Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 result today for 5 June 2023, follow the below steps.
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.
List of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link.
Select the Win Win W 721 lottery/draw number next to the draw date — 5/06/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use.
