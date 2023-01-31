Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 350 Declared Today; How to Download PDF
Kerala Lottery Result Today: You can download Sthree Sakthi SS 350 lottery result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 350 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must note that the live results are released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The weekly lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala help lucky winners to claim huge prize money after the results are released. They have to submit their documents within a specific deadline to claim the prize money.
People who are excited to check the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 350 today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023, must know the rules of the draw. They can download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. It is important to download the result so one can check the list of winning numbers for the day carefully.
Participants who are lucky enough to secure the first position in the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 350 draw on Tuesday can take back home the highest prize amount.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days from today, 31 January. They can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case of any queries while submitting the documents.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 350 Prize Money for 31 January
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 350 prize money details for Tuesday, 31 January 2023, are stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Take note of the prize money for today and then check the lottery draw result carefully. Winners must follow the complete process of claiming the prize money properly.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 350 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 350 online:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 350 lottery result on the homepage.
The result PDF for Tuesday will open on your screen.
Check the winning numbers on the PDF carefully.
Download the result PDF from the website to take a better look at the winners.
You can save a copy of the result on your device or take a printout of it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.