Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 342 Declared Today; Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 342 lottery sambad result from keralalotteries.com today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 today, on Tuesday, 6 December 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 draw is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad results are released at 3 pm every day for interested participants. You must go through the list of winning numbers carefully if you are participating in the lottery draw on Tuesday.
The Kerala Lottery sambad for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 will be conducted in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. It is important to note that the participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All the latest updates are available on the website for interested people.
One should remember that the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are released every Tuesday by the department. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad can check the list of winning numbers on Tuesday only.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration, as per the rules. You have to follow the lottery rules if you want to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 342 Prize Money: List Here
Here are the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 342 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 6 December:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Submit your lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department of Kerala if you secure any position in the list of winners for Tuesday.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 342 Result PDF
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 today, on Tuesday:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 342 Lottery Result link on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the lottery result list carefully and verify with your Sthree Sakthi ticket.
Download the lottery result for Tuesday from the website.
Take a printout of the Kerala lottery result for today to take a better look at the winning numbers.
