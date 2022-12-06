Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 342 Declared Today; Check Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 today, on Tuesday, 6 December 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 draw is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad results are released at 3 pm every day for interested participants. You must go through the list of winning numbers carefully if you are participating in the lottery draw on Tuesday.

The Kerala Lottery sambad for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 will be conducted in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. It is important to note that the participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 342 after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All the latest updates are available on the website for interested people.