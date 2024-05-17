Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 May 2024: Nirmal NR 380 Winners Out; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 380: The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 380 on Friday, 17 May 2024, is released on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activated the live lottery link after 3 pm on the website for concerned participants. You can check the lucky winners for today and other details about the draw. Anybody can check the winners after visiting the website. The Nirmal NR draw is conducted every Friday and the live result is released at 3 pm.

You can also download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 380 on Friday, 17 May, after 4 pm. Interested people can participate in the lottery sambad draws after buying the tickets. The rules and prize details are stated on the website - keralalotteries.com so that it is easier to go through them and stay informed.