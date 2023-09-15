Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 346 Result Announced on 15 September; Details

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 346 draw is announced today, Friday, 15 September 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad are requested to check the live result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You must check the list of lucky winners properly and verify the number on your ticket carefully. Participants can contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries. It is important to stay alert if you are participating in the draws.
The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 346 today, Friday, 15 September, can be downloaded from the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. You can start downloading the lottery sambad PDF when the link is activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is important to save the result on your device so you can check the winners.
The Nirmal NR draw results are usually announced every Friday at 3 pm. If there are any changes in the result date or time, you will be notified about it via the website. Keep a close eye on the site if you are participating in any draw.
The rules of the lottery sambad are also stated online so that new participants can go through them before buying the tickets. You have to follow all the rules and deadlines if you want to claim the prize money later on.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 346: Prize List for 15 September
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 346 prize money list for today, Friday, 15 September 2023, is mentioned below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 15 September 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 346 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 346 PDF on Friday, 15 September:
Visit keralalotteries.com for the lottery sambad result link.
Go to the lottery result section and click on Nirmal NR 346 result.
Once you tap on View Result, the PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
Download a copy of the PDF and save it on your device for the future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)