Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 345 Today: Prize Money List For 8 September

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today: The first prize of Nirmal NR 345 is Rs 70,00,000.

Kerala lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 345: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries announces the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday thus the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 345 for 8 September 2023 will be released today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The result will have all the details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details as mentioned by the concerned officials in the form of a  Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 PM onwards. All the winners of the Kerala Lottery today must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries and the result PDF is released at around 3 PM while all the other details are released after 4 PM.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 345 Today: List of Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 345 on Friday, 8 September 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

How to Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 345 Result Today?

  • Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results' link.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Choose the Nirmal NR 345 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 8/09/2023.

  • Click on the view button.

  • A PDF result file will appear on your screen.

  • You can verify all the information like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save the PDF result for future use.

