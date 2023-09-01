ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Today for 1 September 2023: You can download the Nirmal NR 344 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 sambad is scheduled to be declared today, Friday, 1 September 2023. All interested and curious participants who bought the lottery tickets should remember that the live result will be announced at 3 pm. You can go through the announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to go through the announcements on the website and stay updated about the lottery draw today.

While the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 on Friday, 1 September, will be announced live at 3 pm, interested participants can also download the PDF file later. As per the official details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, you can download the lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com.

According to the lottery dates and details mentioned on the schedule, the results for the Nirmal NR draws are declared every week on Friday. Interested participants will know about any changes in the dates beforehand.

You have to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements. The State Lottery Department conducts the draws and distributes the prize money among lucky participants. You can claim your prize by submitting the lottery tickets and some personal documents to the department.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 344: Prize List for 1 September 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 344 prize money list for Friday, 1 September 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 344 Result, 1 September: How to Download

Here are the simple and easy steps you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 344 result today, Friday, 1 September 2023, online:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com for the PDF link.

  • Click on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 344 PDF" on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on your device.

  • The lottery result PDF for Friday will open and you can go through the list carefully.

  • Download a copy of the result PDF to your device and save it for your reference.

  • You can also save a hard copy of the PDF.

