Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 322 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Details
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Nirmal NR 322 result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is gearing up to release the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 322 draw today, Friday, 31 March 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today must check the details on the result and download it. The live lottery result will be formally announced at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to be alert if they want to check the lottery result list on time. One should stay informed on Friday.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 322 draw on Friday, 31 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. You can only download the result PDF that is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today are advised to be alert throughout the day to check the Nirmal NR result on time.
The Nirmal NR draws are conducted every Friday. The live results of the weekly draws are announced sharp at 3 pm for all those participants who eagerly wait to check the list of winners. One must be alert and go through the list of winners properly.
Winners who are able to secure the first prize in the lottery sambad draws take back home the highest amount. However, it is important to remember that they do not receive any amount if they miss the deadline to submit their lottery ticket.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 322 Prize Money List for 31 March 2023
Here are the complete prize money details for the Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 322 draw on Friday, 31 March:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Nirmal NR 322 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that participants have to follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 322 result today, Friday, 31 March 2023:
Visit the State Lottery Department website.
Tap on the active link on the homepage that says Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 322 result.
The result PDF file for today will display on your screen.
Check the list of winners on the PDF file carefully.
Click on the download option on the PDF page.
Save a copy of it on your device and check the list of winners whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.