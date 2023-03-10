Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 319 PDF Today; Know the First Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 10 March 2023: Know how to download the Nirmal NR 319 lottery result PDF here.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 319 draw will be declared today, Friday, 10 March 2023. The ones who are participating in the lottery sambad draw today can check the live result after 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the aforementioned website if they want to know the list of lucky winners for Friday, on time. They will also know the latest updates.
While the live result will be announced at 3 pm, the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 319 sambad today, Friday, 10 March, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Both, the live result and the PDF can be checked on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Interested people should check the latest information.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala organises weekly lotteries for interested people. They set the prize money and distribute them among the lucky winners after the results are released.
Participants should check the lottery ticket numbers on the Nirmal NR PDF carefully to know if they are among the lucky winners. The lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result date to claim the massive prize money.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 10 March 2023: Nirmal NR 319 Prize Money
The Kerala lottery sambad today Nirmal NR 319 prize money details for Friday, 10 March, are stated below for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You have to submit your valid Government ID proof and passport-size photographs to the State Lottery Department of Kerala along with the lottery ticket to claim the prize money if you are a winner.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 319 Result: How to Download
Participants can read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 319 result PDF on Friday, here:
Browse through the lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Nirmal NR 319 result link on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR lottery sambad PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Download the Nirmal NR PDF from the website and save a copy on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.