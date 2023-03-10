Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 319 PDF Today; Know the First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 319 draw will be declared today, Friday, 10 March 2023. The ones who are participating in the lottery sambad draw today can check the live result after 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the aforementioned website if they want to know the list of lucky winners for Friday, on time. They will also know the latest updates.

While the live result will be announced at 3 pm, the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 319 sambad today, Friday, 10 March, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Both, the live result and the PDF can be checked on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Interested people should check the latest information.