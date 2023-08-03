Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 481 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 481 draw is declared at 3 pm today, Thursday, 3 August 2023, on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad are requested to check the live result on the website to see if they are one of the lucky winners. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live lottery draw results at a fixed time so that it is easier for participants to check them. You should know the date and time.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 481 today, Thursday, 3 August 2023, will be available in a PDF file as well. You can download the result PDF from the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm, once the link is activated by the State Lottery Department. All the important details will be stated online.
The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad draws are conducted every Thursday. Participants will be informed about the changes in the result day via the website. One should keep a close eye on the site if they are participating in the draw to know the announcements.
Winners have to submit their lottery draw tickets along with some documents and a passport-size photograph to the State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result date. You have to maintain the deadline to receive the money.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 481 Prize List for 3 August 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 481 prize money for Thursday, 3 August 2023, online:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 481 PDF on 3 August 2023
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 481 draw on Thursday, 3 August 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 481 sambad on the homepage.
Once the result PDF appears on the screen, check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money.
Download the result PDF from the official website.
Take a printout of the lottery result if you want to keep a hard copy for future use.
