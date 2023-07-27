Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 480 Today on 27 July: Prize Money Details

ADVERTISEMENT
The first prize money of Karunya Plus KN 480 is Rs 80,00,000. Details Here.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 480 Result for Thursday, 27 July 2023, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of Karunya Plus KN 480 will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm on today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 480 Prize Money

Check out the full prize money list of Karunya Plus KN 480 for Thursday, 27 July 2023, below.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the Karunya Plus KN 480 lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.
Steps To Check the Karunya Plus KN 480 Result on Thursday, 27 July 2023

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya Plus KN 480 against the draw date of 27/07/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

