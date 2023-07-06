Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 477 Result Announced; Know Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 draw on Thursday, 6 July 2023, is announced at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the live result announcement on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants patiently waiting to check the list of winning numbers must keep updating the State Lottery Department website for all the latest announcements. They should stay informed and alert today to know the list of lucky lottery ticket numbers.
It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala declared the lottery result PDF for those who want to save a copy. The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 PDF on Thursday, 6 July, will be announced after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Concerned participants should be alert.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that conducts lottery draws every day at a particular time. To know the lottery sambad result dates and timings, you have to check the schedule on the site.
The Karunya Plus KN draw list of winners is announced every Thursday by the department. You should go through the results of the lottery sambad draws on the official website only to avoid any misunderstanding or problems.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 477 Prize Money for 6 July 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 477 draw prize money details for today, Thursday, 6 July 2023, are stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You have to check the lottery ticket number below each prize money for today carefully if you are participating.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 477 Result, 6 July: Steps to Download
Here are the step-by-step process participants must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 477 result on Thursday, 6 July 2023:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 477 sambad on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on your device once you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result and verify with your ticket.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy so you can check whenever you want.
