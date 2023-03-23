Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 462 Live Result Today at 3 PM; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 462 sambad will be declared today, Thursday, 23 March 2023, sharp at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to keep an eye on the official website and go through the live lottery sambad results on time. They must verify the lottery ticket numbers on the screen with the numbers on their lottery tickets to see if they are among the winners for today.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 462 today, Thursday, 23 March, will be released by the State Lottery Department, in a PDF format, after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad PDF is declared for those participants who miss the live results. Everyone should download the PDF from the website.