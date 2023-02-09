ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 456 Announced; First Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Karunya Plus KN 456 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com today.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 456 draw is declared today, Thursday, 9 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to check and download the result PDF from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates the results on its official website so that it is easier for participants to download. All the important rules of the lottery draws are also mentioned on the website for people.

Anybody can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 456 draw today, on Thursday. You just have to go to the website - keralalotteries.com and find the active link to download the PDF. It is important to note that the PDF will be available after 4 pm. Participants of the draw today are requested to stay alert.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Karunya Plus KN draw results every Thursday on its official website. You must check the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully after downloading it online.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set huge prize amounts for lucky winners. You have to submit your lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money from the department.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 456 Prize Money for 9 February 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 456 draw prize money details for 9 February 2023:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Thursday must take note of the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 456 PDF

Here are the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 456 online:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 456 result under the lottery result section.

  • The lottery result PDF for Thursday will display on your device.

  • You can take a look at the lottery ticket numbers on the result.

  • Download the result PDF from the website once it is released.

  • Take a printout of the Karunya Plus KN 456 lottery result PDF and look at the list of winning numbers carefully.

