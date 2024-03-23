Kerala Lottery Result for 23 March: Karunya KR 646 Winners Out; Prize List Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 646 draw today, Saturday, 23 March 2024, on the official website. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the lottery result from keralalotteries.com. People who were waiting to know the lucky winners for today are requested to check the live result carefully. The live result link is activated after 3 pm on the site for all interested people. You can check without entering any details.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 646 draw on Saturday, 23 March, can be downloaded in a PDF form after the link is activated by the State Lottery Department. The lottery sambad PDF link is released after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. All the dates and timings are stated online for interested people.
The Karunya KR draw winners are declared every Saturday. You must stay alert on the scheduled dates if you buy the tickets. Please remember that only a few lucky participants can win the cash prizes.
The first prize winners can claim the highest cash prize but they have to submit the tickets and documents on time. The deadline to submit the lottery tickets is a month from the result date.
The lottery sambad draws are legal and conducted by a government body. You must go through the rules before participating in them to avoid disqualification.
Kerala Lottery Draw, 23 March: Prize Money for Karunya KR 646
The Kerala lottery draw Karunya KR 646 prize money list for Saturday, 23 March 2024, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 March: How To Download Karunya KR 646 PDF
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 646 draw on Saturday, 23 March:
Browse through keralalotteries.com for the lottery result PDF.
Go to the results section and tap on the active option "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 646 Result for 23 March" on the homepage.
The Karunya KR 646 lottery PDF will be displayed on your screen.
Go through the winners and click on the download option to save a copy of the result.
