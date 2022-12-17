Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 580 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Know how to download Karunya KR 580 PDF from keralalotteries.com on Saturday.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 580 draw will be declared today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, on the official website at 3 pm. The lottery sambad results are declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala on keralalotteries.com for all interested people. Anybody can check and download the result PDF from the site. Participants must take note of the lottery draw names and the result days. They must stay updated with the latest details from the lottery department.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 580 today, on Saturday, 17 December 2022, can be downloaded after 4 pm. Both, the live result and the PDF will be available on keralalotteries.com. One must also take note of the prize money details if they are participating in the lottery sambad draws that are conducted weekly by the State Lottery Department.
It is important to remember that the results of the Karunya KR draws are released every Saturday. If you want to participate in the Karunya KR lottery sambad, you have to stay alert on Saturdays.
Winners receive huge prize money from the department if they submit their lottery tickets within the deadline. They must also submit the required documents on time to claim the money.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 580 Prize Money List for 17 December 2022
The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 580 prize money list for Saturday, 17 December, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
You must check the lottery sambad result PDF carefully to be sure whether you have won any prize amount today.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya KR 580 PDF
Here are the simple steps one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery result today for Karunya KR 580 on Saturday, 17 December 2022:
Click on keralalotteries.com.
Go to the link that states Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 580 Result on the homepage.
Once the result PDF opens, check the numbers on the list carefully and verify with your ticket.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the official website so that you can go through it whenever needed.
You can also take a printout of the PDF if you want.
