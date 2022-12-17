Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 580 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 580 draw will be declared today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, on the official website at 3 pm. The lottery sambad results are declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala on keralalotteries.com for all interested people. Anybody can check and download the result PDF from the site. Participants must take note of the lottery draw names and the result days. They must stay updated with the latest details from the lottery department.

