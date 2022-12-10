Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-579) Result Declared for 10 December - Prize Details
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-579) Result Today, Saturday, 10 December 2022: Check out the important details here.
The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA(KR-579) has been officially declared on Saturday, 10 December 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-579) draw in a PDF format after 4:30 pm today.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result today.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-579) Result on Saturday, 10 December 2022: Prize Money Details
Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-579) prize money today, on Saturday, 10 December 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA(KR-579) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-579) Result Today on Saturday, 10 December 2022
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for KARUNYA(KR-579) against the draw date of 10/12/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
