Kerala Lottery Result for 4 October: Fifty Fifty FF 67 Result Out; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 67 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result for 4 October: Fifty Fifty FF 67 Result Out; Details Here
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 67 draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, was released at 3 pm on the official website. You can check the list of lucky winners on the website, keralalotteries.com and download the PDF later. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the draws and declares the list of lucky winners daily. Concerned participants should go through the live result announcement carefully. The result link is activated now for all.

You must wait for the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 67 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, to be declared in a PDF form. The lottery sambad result PDF is usually announced after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. You can download the list of winners as soon as the link is activated by the official department.

The lottery results are released daily as per schedule. Any changes in the lottery draw or result time will be informed to the concerned participants earlier. The ones who are not participating in the draw can also check the result online.

After the result is out, lucky winners must submit their tickets and personal documents to claim the money. Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know the exact process of receiving the prize money. Make sure to follow all the rules.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67: Prize List for 4 October 2023

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 4 October, is mentioned below:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 67 PDF

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 67 PDF on Wednesday, 4 October 2023:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com for the lottery link.

  • Go to the result section and click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67 option.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF for Wednesday will display on your screen once you click on the link.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers once the PDF file opens on your device.

  • Download the lottery result PDF to your device and save a copy for your reference.

