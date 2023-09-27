Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 66 Result; First Prize Is Rs 1 Crore

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF is announced every Wednesday and the result for Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 66 will also be announced today, on Wednesday, 27 September 2023, on the official website.

Participants of the lottery Sambad are excited to know the list of winners. One should remember that the lottery result for the draw is released around 3 PM but the detailed list of winners with other details is released after 4 PM. The candidates will get access to the result only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and releases the results for all interested people in the state. People who are not participating in the draws can also check the list of winners by visiting the official site.