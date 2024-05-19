Kerala Lottery Result, 19 May 2024: Akshaya AK 652 Winners Out; Check Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 652 lottery draw is declared today, Sunday, 19 May 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result link was activated after 3 pm on the official site. All interested people should check the list of lucky winners carefully. You do not have to provide any details to view the results so anybody can check them online.
The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 652 on Sunday, 19 May, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. Please note that the PDFs are released after the live result announcement is over. You can check the winners for all lottery sambad draws on keralalotteries.com. Lucky winners can claim huge cash prizes from the lottery department.
The lottery sambad draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala from Monday to Sunday. The results for the Akshaya AK draws are announced every Sunday by the department.
The lottery department also conducts special draws that help people to win extra money. Lucky winners must follow all the rules set by the State Lottery Department otherwise they will lose the money.
To receive the prize money from the department, you have to submit your lottery tickets on time. The department distributes the prize money among lucky winners after the result links are activated online. Stay alert to know all the updates.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 652 Prize Money: 19 May 2024
The Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 652 prize money for today, Sunday, 19 May 2024, are stated below:
First Prize Money: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize Money: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize Money: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 19 May 2024: How To Download Akshaya AK 652 PDF
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Akshaya AK 652 on Sunday, 19 May:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to open the result link.
Click on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 652 Result" on the page.
The lottery sambad winners list will appear on a new page.
Check the list and download the result.
